After Growing 600% Last Year, Email Startup LiveIntent Thinks It's The Next Billion-Dollar Ad Tech Company

LiveIntent is a 50-person email advertising company based in New York City.

Photo: LiveIntent

While many startups are running out of money and shutting down, LiveIntent COO Dave Hendricks doesn’t feel any sort of pinch.



That’s because in 2012, his company hardly touched the $8 million it raised the fall prior. LiveIntent is running mostly on [gasp] real revenues, having grown 600% last year in both revenue and impressions served.

“I can guarantee you that there is no Series A or B crunch for real companies making real products for the enterprise/b2b market,” Hendricks tells Business Insider via email.

LiveIntent serves IAB advertising units in emails, and it doesn’t face much competition. Serving an email ad is harder than it sounds, because email doesn’t support Javascript or Flash like a website does. LiveIntent’s technology uses serious maths and intellectual property to fill each placement, Hendricks says. The result is a product 300 publishers are eager to use, which helps them efficiently monetise newsletter products without copy/pasting ads by hand.

The 4-year-old company’s revenue grew from mid to low millions in 2012 to tens of millions projected in 2013. Nearly 1 billion ad impressions are served by LiveIntent every month; its network, which is comprised of Wall Street Journal, Conde Nast, AOL, Business Insider and more, has 40 million monthly uniques.

Although its revenue is still a far cry from reflecting that of a massive ad tech company, Hendricks says his 50-person company is “hallucinogenically optimistic.”

“There are about 3 billion email accounts [in total], and email is the most used application on all computing devices, especially mobile,” a giddy Hendricks explains. “If you do the maths, you can easily see a path to $1 billion in ad sales at $.30 ARPU (annual ad revenue per user) when there are 3 billion potential uniques. We currently obtain an ARPU of $.32 or so and we are currently see about 40 million monthly unique users.”

LiveIntent received another vote of confidence recently from Austin-based Escalate Capital. The firm led a new growth capital round of financing for LiveIntent. Prior to that the company had raised $12.6 million.

“We single-handedly own monetization on the largest pool of inventory in the world: email,” Hendricks adds. “We have all the tools to retarget and own display too. LiveIntent is the next billion-dollar ad tech company.”

