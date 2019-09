<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Remembering multiple passwords is hard, and keeping your passwords too simple leaves your information vulnerable to hacking. A password manager, which create and store passwords for your accounts, will help protect your online activities. Produced by Matthew Stuart. Follow BI Video: On YouTube

