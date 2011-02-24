EMAIL MARKETING IS STALE: Movable Ink Wants To Fix It

By the time an email offer hits your inbox, there’s a good chance it’s already stale.



New York startup Movable Ink wants to fix that by adding dynamic, changing content to email.

We visited Vivek Sharma, co-founder and CEO of Movable Ink, at startup space General Assembly, where Movable Ink is based.

He explained the company to us, saying, “The daily emails that companies send out – the DailyCandys, the Groupons – they still look like Yahoo did in the 90s. Everything’s the same once it goes out the door. Why can’t this change based on who you are, where you are, time of day?”

While it might seem like it’s just a feature for bigger email marketing companies to add, we hear that Movable Ink is getting a lot of attention from A-list investors.

Play the video below for a brief introduction to Movable Ink by Vivek.

