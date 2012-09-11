Read The Cheerful Email JCPenney CEO Ron Johnson Sent To All His Customers

JCPenney CEO Ron Johnson has been unfailingly upbeat throughout the retailer’s turnaround attempt, and in a email sent out this morning to customers, he continued to look on the bright side.



The words “amazing,” “delighted,” “exciting,” “wonderful,” “great” and “proud” all make appearances in the message.

The last time he sent out one of these emails, it was an August 6th note that served as a personal introduction to customers.

We’re still in the early stages of Johnson’s turnaround plan, but so far, the retailer’s performance has largely disappointed analysts and pundits.

Here’s the email:

Photo: JCPenney

NOW SEE: Huge Photos Of JCPenney’s Brand New Concept Shops >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.