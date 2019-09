Read The Cheerful Email JCPenney CEO Ron Johnson Sent To All His Customers

JCPenney CEO Ron Johnson has been unfailingly upbeat throughout the retailer’s turnaround attempt, and in a email sent out this morning to customers, he continued to look on the bright side.



The words “amazing,” “delighted,” “exciting,” “wonderful,”¬†“great” and “proud” all make appearances in the message.

The last time he sent out one of these emails, it was an August 6th note that served as a personal introduction to customers.

We’re still in the early stages of Johnson’s turnaround plan, but so far, the retailer’s performance has largely¬†disappointed analysts and pundits.¬†

Here’s the email:

Photo: JCPenney

