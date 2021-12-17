Email database leak reveals dozens of military members, government employees, and academic personnel are active members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans

In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans kneel in front of a new monument called the ‘Unknown Alabama Confederate Soldiers’ in the Confederate Veterans Memorial Park in Brantley, Ala. As Confederate statues across the nation get removed, covered up or vandalized, some brand new ones are being built as well. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

An email database for Sons of Confederate Veterans contained 71 military and 46 government email addresses, The Nation reported.

SCV has membership overlap with other white supremacist groups, per the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Several SCV members were sued for their participation in the violent Unite the Right rally.

An email database for the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) revealed dozens of military members, government employees, and academic personnel among its 32,000 active members, The Nation reported.

The database, which was leaked by an Atlanta antifascist group to The Nation, contained email addresses for individuals who had signed up to receive SCV news. It included 71 military, 46 government, and 204 school email addresses, according to The Nation.

With more than 1,000 “camps” across the country, SCV members espouse the same ideals that motivated their Confederate ancestors to fight in the Civil War, according to the group’s website, with the goal of preserving their history and legacy so future generations can understand the motives that “animated the Southern Cause.”

Several state and national leaders of SCV have affiliations with other hate groups, such as the Council of Conservative Citizens, League of the South, and Free Mississippi, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Multiple members participated in the Unite the Right rally, a 2017 white nationalist rally that left three dead: Heather Heyer, H. Jay Cullen, and Berke M.M. Bates.

Self-declared Neo-Nazi Matthew Heimbach, white supremacist Michael Hill, and neo-Confederate Michael Ralph Tubbs, all members of SCV, were named in a civil suit brought by students, clergy, and protesters who were awarded million in damages for emotional and physical injury during the Unite the Right rally, The Nation reported.

Other defendants listed in the suit, Sines v. Kessler, included neo-Nazi Richard Spencer and James Alex Fields, an avowed white supremacist who drove his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters during the rally, killing Heyer and injuring dozens.