I set up an email address for my baby, and his 92-year-old great-grandpa sent him a beautiful note

Nicholas Carlson My son and his great-grandpa (and namesake).

My 11-month-old son is named after his great-grandfather, who is 93.

His great-grandfather is a World War II veteran who later travelled the world working for the CIA.

By the time my son is old enough to realise how much of a hero his namesake is, his great-grandfather might be gone.

But no matter what, they will still be in touch with each other.

That’s because before he was born, I set up an email address for my son.

I sent him a welcome note. So did my wife.

So did his namesake.

He wrote:

It is the fourth of July, and I am happy to give you a Marine Corps salute. Your parents have every reason to be proud of you, as the rest of are. You give us hope in these troubled times and faith in the future. I am 92 years old and patriarch of this fine family. We welcome you with open arms.

Beautiful, right?

Since then I’ve been jotting off quick notes to the boy and sending him photos of him and his mum and me. I can’t wait till we get to go through it together.

If you’re going to set up an email address for your child, there’s a couple important to remember:

Pick a email service-provider you think is going to be around in 10 years. (Hint: not Yahoo.)

Remember to check the account somewhat regularly. Maybe even send a few dummy emails now and then. Some services will shut down an account if it’s unused.

