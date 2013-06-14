New 'Elysium' Trailer Shows Matt Damon In A Race Against Time For His Life

The second action-packed trailer for “Elysium” is here.



The new trailer for the Neil Blomkamp (“District 9”) directed film is very different from the first which showed the dichotomy between life on a future poverty-stricken Earth and paradise world Elysium.

We get a longer look at Matt Damon as Max fighting for not only his life, but also that of the human race left to rot on Earth.

Damon stars along with Jodie Foster, William Fichtner, and Sharito Copley.

“Elysium” is out in theatres August 9.

Want more? Check out the first trailer.

