27 Photos Of Life In 2154, According To Futuristic 'Elysium'

Kimberley French / TriStar Pictures Director Neil Blomkamp and Matt Damon on set of ‘Elysium.’

Sony’s much-anticipated thriller “Elysium” comes out in US theatres this weekend.

Set in the year 2154, the plot revolves around the conflict existing between the wealthy people of man-made space station, Elysium and the poor left to live on overpopulated Earth.

Director Neill Blomkamp (“District 9”) has said the perfect world on Elysium was inspired by t

he Stanford Torus, a design considered by NASA in 1975 in part with Stanford University to house 10,000 to 140,000 residents in space.

“Back in the ’70s, people were actually discussing the idea of leaving Earth and building space stations for us to potentially live on one day,” says Blomkamp. “One of the top answers to that challenge was the Stanford Torus. I like the idea of taking this well-known concept and caking it with wealth, diamonds, and Bel Air-style mansions.”

Sony Pictures released a ton of new promotional stills for the film in the past week highlighting a multinational cast led by Matt Damon and featuring Mexican star Diego Luna along with Brazilian talent Alice Braga and Wagner Moura.

