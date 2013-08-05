27 Photos Of Life In 2154, According To Futuristic 'Elysium'

Sony’s much-anticipated thriller “Elysium” comes out in US theatres this weekend.
Set in the year 2154, the plot revolves around the conflict existing between the wealthy people of man-made space station, Elysium and the poor left to live on overpopulated Earth.
Director Neill Blomkamp (“District 9”) has said the perfect world on Elysium was inspired by t
he Stanford Torus, a design considered by NASA in 1975 in part with Stanford University to house 10,000 to 140,000 residents in space.
“Back in the ’70s, people were actually discussing the idea of leaving Earth and building space stations for us to potentially live on one day,” says Blomkamp. “One of the top answers to that challenge was the Stanford Torus. I like the idea of taking this well-known concept and caking it with wealth, diamonds, and Bel Air-style mansions.”
Sony Pictures released a ton of new promotional stills for the film in the past week highlighting a multinational cast led by Matt Damon and featuring Mexican star Diego Luna along with Brazilian talent Alice Braga and Wagner Moura.
In 2154, he lives in overpopulated, destitute, and crime-ridden Los Angeles, portrayed by Mexico City in the film.
... with advanced scientific technology available to prevent illness and zap away any traces of cancer.
Director Neill Blomkamp met with scientists and engineers from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to conceptualize Elysium.
The design is based on concepts of NASA's Stanford Torus project from the late '70s to house people in space.
Since no one can afford health care in the future on Earth, Max sets out on a mission to get to Elysium to be cured.
Spider fits Max with a biomechanical exoskeleton which gives him superhuman abilities and helps prolong his life.
According to Special Makeup FX, costume, and props supervisor Joe Dunckley it took eight months and 75 revisions to come up with the suit's final design.
Max must also kidnap the creator of Elysium, John Carlyle (William Fichtner) to retrieve the access codes for the space station from inside his head.
There's just one problem. 108-year-old (you read that right) Secretary Delacourt (Jodie Foster) doesn't want him -- or anyone else from Earth -- getting anywhere near Elysium.
Note: For an impoverished Earth, it looks like Nissan GT-R's are quite common vehicles in the future.
He won't be the only soldier out after Max. It looks like a lot of people wear these special exoskeletons in the future.
Max will also have to go up against different types of droids on Elysium consisting of police officers, military, and government personal.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/51fedb14ecad04bb0500000d-1200-924/max-blomkamp-1.jpg' alt='Max blomkamp' link='lightbox' size='xlarge' align='center' nocrop='true' clear='true')
(Stephanie Blomkamp / Columbia TriStar)
