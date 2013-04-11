Earth Is In Ruins In The First 'Elysium' Trailer

Matt Damon stars in Elysium.

Sony Pictures released the first trailer for its summer film “Elysium” and it looks awesome.



The film takes place in the year 2154 where there are two classes of people.

The wealthy live on Elysium where there isn’t any poverty, people can cure cancer, and war is a thing of the past.

The word Elysium itself means paradise. It’s also the name of a region of Mars.

Overall, it sounds like a dream world, or Aldous Huxley’s 1931 “Brave New World.”

Then, there’s Matt Damon’s character, Max, who lives on overpopulated, barren Earth.

Despite anti-immigration laws against heading to Elysium, Max undertakes a mission to get there to save Earth.

The film is directed by Neil Blomkamp who brought us 2009’s “District 9” and stars Damon, Jodie Foster, Sharito Copley, and William Fichtner.

The film comes to theatres August 9.

If the trailer isn’t enough, Sony has also launched a few websites for the film.

ItsBetterUpThere.com is the main site and leads to three more.

There’s one for the Civil Cooperation Bureau an enforcement team on Earth, a site advertising homes on Elysium, and a third on a fictional company, Armadyne, which oversees Elysium.

Here’s the first poster for the film as well.

