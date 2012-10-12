Elvis Presley's Beverly Hills Estate Hits The Market For $13 Million

Photo: Coldwell Banker Previews

The former Beverly Hills home of Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla has hit the market for $12.995 million, according to Trulia.The home has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and spans 5,367 square feet.



The gated house sits on 1.18 acres of land, with stunning views of Los Angeles from the backyard.

