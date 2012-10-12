Elvis Presley's Beverly Hills Estate Hits The Market For $13 Million

Meredith Galante
elvis beverly hills home

Photo: Coldwell Banker Previews

The former Beverly Hills home of Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla has hit the market for $12.995 million, according to Trulia.The home has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and spans 5,367 square feet.

The gated house sits on 1.18 acres of land, with stunning views of Los Angeles from the backyard.

Welcome to Hillcrest Road.

The house was built in 1958.

About $1.836 million worth of improvements went into the home in 2010, according to the Los Angeles County Tax Assessor website.

The listing describes the home as a French Regency Estate.

The floor-to-ceiling windows will be a huge selling point.

The dining area has a huge sky light.

An entire wall of built-in bookshelves anchors the office.

The appliances in the kitchen are all brand-new.

The master bedroom has direct access to the patio.

The master bathroom has a huge, step-down tub.

The pool area has been completely resurfaced.

There's also a guest house on the property.

The home was previously available for rent for $25,000 a month.

The views are sparkling.

