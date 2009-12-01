Elvis Presley, Michael Jordan Saving Christmas For Sirius XM

Mel Karmazin, CEO of Sirius XM Radio Inc., tells Reuters media summit attendees that holiday sales of satellite radio players are on par with expectations, despite the fact that the U.S. car industry got crushed this year.

Who’s saving Sirius? Mel credits the combined star wattage of Elvis Presley and Michael Jordan — who are featured in an expensive ad campaign — with attracting buyers.

Do celebrities — in this case a late music legend and basketball icon — really have that much pull?

