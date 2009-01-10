Elvis Industry Thriving Despite Recession

What are people still willing to spend money on in this economy? Elvis merch, music and trips to Graceland.



UPI: The chief executive of Elvis Presley Enterprises’ parent company says the Elvis industry is thriving despite the bad U.S. economy.

The late U.S. rock ‘n’ roll icon, who would have celebrated his 74th birthday Thursday, was No. 1 on the Forbes magazine list of top-earning dead celebrities in 2008.

“There is only one Elvis, and you don’t have to do much to keep him front and centre,” Robert Sillerman, chief executive of CKX Inc. (NASDAQ:CKXE), told the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

