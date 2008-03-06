Elvis In 2013: Still Dead, Making $190 Million

You don’t often get to read SEC documents guesstimating how much money a dead idol will make in the future. But today’s our lucky day: Witness this filing from CKX, which owns an 85% stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises — basically the rights to run Graceland and licence the King’s name. Not included: The rights to sell most of Elvis’ actual music.



But even without the ability to sell his songs, CKX says Elvis will generate $68.8 million for them this year. Not bad for a guy who died in 1977. But the future looks even brighter: CKX says that Elvis hotels, casinos and other projects will bump that number up to $189 million by 2013. Which makes Frank Sinatra’s $50 million payday last year look like bupkis.

