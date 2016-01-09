Kevin Spacey impersonates President Nixon meeting Elvis in the 'Elvis & Nixon' trailer

Ever wondered what led up to that famous picture in the Oval Office of Elvis Presley and President Richard Nixon?

Well, the movie “Elvis & Nixon” is going to answer that question for us by providing a comic look into the events surrounding the image that has become the most requested photograph in the National Archives.

Michael Shannon (“Man of Steel,” “99 Homes”) plays the King of Rock while Kevin Spacey plays President Nixon. Based on the trailer, it looks like the two actors had a lot of fun with the roles. Let’s just hope it’s also fun for the audience to watch.

The clip gives a strong indication it will be, as we get an entertaining glimpse at Elvis strolling up to the White House lawn to meet the president, and once he’s inside completely taking it over (even eating Nixon’s M&Ms).

The movie opens in the spring. Watch the trailer below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.