Elton John Is Seriously Peeved Over Madonna's Golden Globes Win... And It's Caught On Tape (VIDEO)

Isn’t everyone at these Hollywood awards shows supposed to be friendly to their competition? Or at least pretend to be?



Such was not the case during last night’s Golden Globes between fellow Best Original Song nominees, Elton John and Madonna.

When speaking with Carson Daly before the show, Elton told the red carpet host that Madonna’s song for “W.E.” “doesn’t have a f***ing chance.”

Later in the show, Elton ate his words, and unabashedly glared his evil eyes, as Madge walked away with the Golden Globes statue in her seriously toned arms.

But it didn’t stop there.

Elton John’s longtime partner, David Furnish, then took to his Facebook page to write: “Madonna. Best song???? F–k off!!! Madonna winning Best Original Song truly shows how these awards have nothing to do with merit.”

Furnish added that Madge’s acceptance speech “was embarrassing in it’s [sic] narcissism…her critisism [sic] of Lady Gaga shows how desperate she really is.”

Those are fighting words!

But despite being able to physically take Elton any day, Madge took the high road, stating: “He’s known to get mad at me, but I adore him… so he’ll win another award, and I don’t feel bad.”

Watch Elton get snarky below:

