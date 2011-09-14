Elton John Is Fighting With A Banker Over Unpaid Charity Auction Pledge

Elton John

Elton John is suing a banker who failed to a honour a £700,000 ($1.1 million) bid he made at a charity auction [via Mirror].Last year at Elton John’s White Tie and Tiara Ball, Spencer Lodge won a chance to spend a day with the pop music legend.



Lodge, the owner of a Dubai-based investment advisory firm, signed a contract promising to pay the money to the Elton John Aids Foundation.

The report said the foundation hasn’t received any payment from Lodge after numerous attempts to contact him.

So now he’s being sued by Elton John’s foundation.

Here’s what a source told the Mirror.

“Elton is not personally hounding the man and demanding the cash back but he is fully supportive of the legal proceedings to benefit the charity.

“The lot was a one-off opportunity to make his charity an astonishing amount of money. Organisers had actually secured another bid of £650,000 which, of course, they would have been delighted with.

“The feeling is Mr Lodge was at the ball, enjoying the plush surroundings a little too enthusiastically and didn’t really know quite how much he was bidding.

“In the cold light of day, it appears he got cold feet and couldn’t go through with the bid. Initially there was a misunderstanding as Mr Lodge was changing lawyers but still nothing has been resolved so that’s why it has gone this far.”

