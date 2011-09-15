Elton John Launches A $1.1 Million Legal Battle Over Cancelled "Date" With Dubai Banker

Sir Elton John is facing a £700,000 ($1.1 million) legal battle with a Dubai-based banker who tried to cancel a charity “date” he had won with the pop legend, reports the Daily Mail.



Spencer Lodge, described as a “pint-sized ladies man” by the Mail, bought himself a ‘date’ with Sir Elton John and his partner David Furnish at the pair’s annual White Tie and Tiara Ball.

The event is held every year to raise money for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

However, John claims no money has been received despite multiple requests. The case is now being taken to London’s High Court.

Lodge is s regional director for the investment advisory firm deVere group. He was in the news last year after being caught speeding during the “Cannonball Rally” in Vermont.

A source told the Daily Mirror.

“The feeling is Mr Lodge was at the ball, enjoying the plush surroundings a little too enthusiastically and didn’t really know quite how much he was bidding.

“In the cold light of day, it appears he got cold feet and couldn’t go through with the bid. Initially there was a misunderstanding as Mr Lodge was changing lawyers but still nothing has been resolved so that’s why it has gone this far.”

