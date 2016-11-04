Here's what it's like to use the glasses that turn any video into 3D

360-degree glasses and VR headsets seem to be everywhere lately — Google Cardboard, Gear VR, and high-end VR headsets like PlayStation VR. Now a new set of glasses called Elsewhere claims that it can give three dimensional depth to any two dimensional video. So, we grabbed a bunch of people to try it out for the first time.

