Elsa the koala just met her new baby sister Anna, and the photos will melt your frozen heart

There’s a new Elsa and Anna in town – and they’re already melting hearts all over the world.

Elsa the koala just met her new baby sister, who was also named after one of the beloved princesses from “Frozen.” Anna is the younger sister of Elsa in the hit Disney film.

Anna was born at the Australian Reptile Park – which is located in Somersby, New South Wales – and popped out of her pouch for the very first time this week.

Park curator Hayley Shute told Insider that it was a “very special moment.”

“I couldn’t contain my excitement,” she said. “I made sure to run over and grab Elsa so she could meet her baby sister for the first time!”

The Australian Reptile Park Like Elsa, Anna was named after a beloved princess from Disney’s film ‘Frozen.’

Anna is around 10 months old and her development is “right on track,” Shute added.

The park has been overjoyed with Anna’s progress, especially after Elsa’s challenging first year.

Elsa stole Australia’s heart back in October when the park released a video of the newborn koala, revealing that she had to be cared for around the clock.

Her mother Irene had mastitis – an infection of the breast tissue – and couldn’t feed her.

So Shute took Elsa home, feeding her seven bottles of formula a day for months before she became independent enough to eat eucalyptus leaves.

The Australian Reptile Park Park curator Hayley Shute with Elsa and her mum Irene.

“Koala joeys require 24 hours of care and supervision,” Shute told Stuff.co.nz in October. “I can’t tell you the last time I’ve had a proper night’s sleep.”

But now Elsa is better than ever, even becoming best friends with an adorable wombat named Hope.

The Australian Reptile Park Elsa and Anna enjoying some sister time together.

And now she has her very first baby sister to play with as well.

“After I hand-raised Elsa myself as her second mum, we all kept our eyes very closely on Irene to make sure she was going to be ok looking after little Anna and not face any issues,” Shute said. “Thankfully, Anna is thriving with her mum and growing up so fast!”

“We will be keeping a close eye out on her to make sure she is growing up healthy, and will keep bringing Elsa over for regular visits to bond with her sister!”

The Australian Reptile Park Anna with her mum Irene.

Anna is the second koala joey to be born at the Australian Reptile Park this breeding season, joining baby Ash. The pair will grow up together in the same koala yard at the park.

“As Anna grows up, she’ll become part of our very important conservation breeding program at the Australian Reptile Park, which is crucial now – especially in light of the recent bushfire and drought devastation in Australia,” Shute said.

The public can now visit both Elsa and Anna at the Australian Reptile Park, which opened its doors on June 1 after being shut throughout April and May.

The Australian Reptile Park Elsa meeting Anna for the first time.

“Every precaution is in place to make sure our visitors, staff, and animals are kept safe thanks to our COVID-Safe reopening plan,” Shute said. “We’re very excited to be open again and educating people on our amazing wildlife.”

“We just know the animals, especially Elsa, have missed seeing everyone’s smiling faces!”

The Australian Reptile Park Anna is the second koala joey to be born at the Australian Reptile Park this breeding season.

