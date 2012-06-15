Nokia CEO: Our Microsoft Phones Just Aren't Selling That Well

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

During a conference call this morning about Nokia’s implosion, CEO and ex-Microsoftie Stephen Elop had to admit what the world already knows: Windows phones aren’t selling.Elop blamed the people selling Nokia handsets, not Microsoft’s software.



“The challenge in all of this is breaking through the strength Android and Apple have in a retail environment,” Elop said, according to TechCrunch. “We aren’t getting the traction we prefer.”

Nokia just announced plans to lay off 10,000 people, or about one-fifth of its global employees, by the end of next year.

In the meantime, one new tactic Nokia will try is lowering the price of the Lumia 610, mostly to try and break into the price conscious Chinese market. It can’t do that on its own, though. Elop admitted that Microsoft was giving Nokia “specific support” so it can drop the price.

