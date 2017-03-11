A giant billboard outside Tesla's Fremont factory is asking Elon Musk to 'dump Trump'

A giant billboard near Tesla’s Fremont factory is asking CEO Elon Musk to sever his ties with the Trump administration.

The billboard reads “Elon: Please Dump Trump” and sits just three miles outside the Fremont factory on I-880, SiliconValley.com first reported. The sign’s tagline reads “Resist” in red.

Musk sits on President Donald Trump’s business advisory council and manufacturing jobs initiative. He visited the White House on Wednesday to discuss infrastructure spending. Musk is planning to launch a tunnelling company to relieve traffic in Los Angeles.

Tesla did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

No one has taken credit for the paid advertisement. Clear Channel Outdoor, the billboard’s owner, wrote on the sign that the message does not reflect the views of Clear Channel Outdoor or its lessors.

Jason King, a spokesperson for Clear Channel Outdoor, reiterated that paid advertisements do not reflect the views of the company. King added that he “believes the ad in question is no longer running,” but did not comment further on when the ad campaign began and concluded.

Musk has come under fire for his proximity to the Trump administration, particularly after Trump temporarily barred citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries and all refugees from entering the US. A federal judge temporarily blocked Trump’s executive order in early February.

Some Tesla customers claim they canceled their Model 3 orders, citing discomfort with Musk’s proximity to the Trump administration.

Musk defended his decision to remain on Trump’s councils in early February:

“Advisory councils simply provide advice and attending does not mean that I agree with actions by the Administration. My goals are to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy and to help make humanity a multi-planet civilisation, a consequence of which will be the creation of hundreds of thousands of jobs and a more inspiring future for all.” “I understand the perspective of those who object to my attending this meeting, but I believe at this time that engaging on critical issues will on balance serve the greater good.”

