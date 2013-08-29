A Lot Of People Think Elon Musk Is Already Greater Than Steve Jobs Ever Was

AP Elon Musk is just that good.

Steve Jobs was a marketing master who turned a near-bankrupt Apple into the most valuable company in the world.

But many people are starting to believe Elon Musk is better than Steve Jobs ever was.

There’s an insatiable thirst for tech innovation right now, and Musk seems to be one of few people taking moonshots. He is the founder of SpaceX and electric car company Tesla. Musk is also the brains behind the Hyperloop, a hypothetical transportation system that could get people from New York to California in 30 minutes.

Musk, like Jobs, has already had a massive consumer hit too. He co-founded PayPal in 1999, which completely transformed online transactions.

Tesla’s soaring stock is just one example of Musk’s wild popularity. Although it’s only expected to deliver 20,000 cars in 2013, the stock has risen more than 400% in the past year to a $US20 billion market cap.

CNBC Tesla’s valuation is sky-high and its stock is up 400% since last year.

Another example can be found on question and answer site, Quora, where thousands of people are expressing their pro-Muskness.

The most upvoted answers are unanimous: Elon Musk isn’t the next Steve Jobs. He’s better.

Dolly Singh has worked with Musk for years. She joined him as Head of Talent Acquisition at SpaceX and calls Musk “brilliant, dynamic, charismatic” and “an exceptional freak of nature.”

She also says this:

“In my humble opinion, Mr. Jobs in all his greatness has nothing on Elon. Elon is Wernher von Braun, Howard Hughes, Henry Ford, Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and every other badass all rolled into one.”

Her reasoning: Musk has taught himself everything from design to building rocket ships. He’s read tons of literature plus he’s an engineer. He’s not just imaginative like Jobs was, but he also has the ability to build everything himself.

Currently, 1,200 people have upvoted her response.

Another answer with more than 3,000 up votes lists all the ways Musk is not Steve Jobs (such as, “Steve Jobs patented everything; Musk hates patents”) and concludes:

“Elon Musk isn’t the next Steve Jobs. He is far beyond and better than Steve Jobs ever was.”

