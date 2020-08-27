Elon Musk is now worth $100 billion, half of Jeff Bezos

Joe Skipper/Reuters Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Elon Musk’s net worth rose above $US100 billion on Wednesday, the same day Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos cracked the $US200 billion barrier.

Musk’s personal wealth has soared by $US73 billion since the beginning of the year.

Tesla’s stock has shot up 400% in 2020.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has joined the centibillionaires club.

Bloomberg reported Wednesday the Tesla billionaire’s net worth had officially surpassed $US100 billion, following a rallying of Tesla shares.

Simultaneously, Amazon founder and the world’s richest person Jeff Bezos’ net worth broke the $US200 billion mark.

Many of the world’s richest people have seen their wealth balloon since the beginning of the year, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Per Bloomberg, the richest 500 people have made a cumulative gain of $US809 billion. Musk’s wealth has increased by more than $US73 billion since January, according to Bloomberg’s billionaire index, and Bezos’ by $US87 billion.

Musk’s wealth increase is largely down to Tesla’s stock soaring 400% this year. As of June 2020, Musk owned 40.4 million Tesla shares, which would account for $US87 billion of his net worth. At the beginning of 2020, Musk owned roughly 38.7 million shares, worth $US16.2 billion.

In May, Musk also hit the first in a series of executive milestones that will allow him to eventually unlock a $US55 billion bonus package. The first milestone allowed him to unlock one of 12 “tranches” of stock options.

There are currently only two other people in the world whose net worth exceeds $US100 billion apart from Musk and Bezos: Bill Gates, worth $US124 billion, and Mark Zuckerberg, $US115 billion.

