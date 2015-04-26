Elon Musk's Twitter account has been hacked

Elon Musk’s Twitter was hacked late Saturday afternoon. So was the website and Twitter account for Tesla Motors.

While Tesla’s Twitter account has apparently been restored, its website still appears to be down, and now its CEO’s Twitter account is hacked, too. Though the parties claiming responsibility offer up different names, it appears to be one coordinated attack on all of Musk’s online and social properties.

It’s becoming commonplace to see Twitter accounts get hacked, especially when they’re owned by celebrities or big brands. Though for the most part, these kinds of acts are more about defacing property and gaining notoriety than stealing any kind of important information like last year’s Sony hack.

We’ve reached out to Tesla.

