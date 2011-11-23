Elon Musk's SpaceX Refuses To File Patents For Fear Of Chinese Copycats

Elon Musk is going to space if it kills him (or, more likely, bankrupts him).



The Tesla founder launched SpaceX nine years ago with the goal of lowering the cost of space travel by creating an efficient, reusable rocket.

The company currently has 1,500 employees and is inching closer.

Air & Space has an excellent profile of the company and the founder in the January 2012 issue.

One of the details jumped out:

They don’t even file patents, Musk says, because “we try not to provide a recipe by which China can copy us and we find our inventions coming right back at us.”

Read the whole story here

