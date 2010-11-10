Elon Musk's Space Company SpaceX Raises Another $50 Million

Elon Musk’s space company, SpaceX has raised another $50 million in funding, according to a SEC filing.



A company rep tells us, “Existing investors expressed an interest in making an incremental investment and we accommodated their request.”

We’re asking for more commentary on what the company will use the money for.

According to Crunchbase, the company has raised $150 million so far. Existing investors include Elon Musk, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, and the Founders Fund.

