Elon Musk Plans To Turn His 007 Car Into A Working Submarine Transformer That Runs On Electricity

RM Auctions Elon Musk is the new owner of the submarine car from the James Bond film ‘The Spy Who Loved Me.’

This week,

Jalopnik broke the newsthat Elon Musk was the secret buyer of the Lotus submarine car used in the 1977 James Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

Now we have confirmation from the CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX that he was indeed the one who spent £616,000 ($997,119) for the working submarine car.

And we know what he’s going to do with it.

Via a Tesla spokesperson, Musk revealed his childhood love for the car:

“It was amazing as a little kid in South Africa to watch James Bond in ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ drive his Lotus Esprit off a pier, press a button and have it transform into a submarine underwater. I was disappointed to learn that it can’t actually transform.”

The electric car pioneer also explained what he plans to do with it:

“What I’m going to do is upgrade it with a Tesla electric powertrain and try to make it transform for real.”

Well, that’s no surprise. But if he pulls it off, one of the coolest cars ever will be even cooler.

Based on photos from RM Auctions, which sold the car, he’s got his work cut out for him:

