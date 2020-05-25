Go read this fascinating interview with a woman who inherited Elon Musk's old cell phone number — and a constant barrage of texts and calls

- NPR’s Bobby Allyn broke a fascinating story on Thursday about a Sephora worker who receives texts and calls every day that are intended for Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
- Lyndsay Tucker, 25, had never heard of Musk until she asked her mum about the constant barrage of calls and texts she fields from people trying to contact the billionaire entrepreneur.
- As it turns out, Tucker’s phone number was a number previously held by Musk.
- Tucker often gets messages from engineers, journalists, and businessmen, but sometimes has to convince callers it isn’t actually his number anymore.
- Read and listen to the full story over at NPR.
