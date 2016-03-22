Elon Musk's mother has been a successful model for 50 years --  here's her best diet advice

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, has been modelling since she was 15 years old.

Her website notes that she’s modelled for major brands such as Clinique and Revlon.

It might seem like quite a feat to stay radiant for decades, but the 67-year-old woman and former plus size model gave New York Magazine’s The Cut some of her best tips for staying healthy over time. They’re surprisingly realistic and easy for an average person to incorporate into her life (no $109 -a-day diets here).

These aren’t just hack tips for getting thin quickly; The Cut notes that she’s a registered dietitian with not one — but two — masters’ degrees.

Here are some highlights from her interview with Kathleen Hou:

Don’t go gluten free unless you have to, and don’t engage in trendy diets.

It’s true: many diets do not work anyway.

“I don’t do a lot of fad diets or supplements, and don’t recommend that,” she said to The Cut. “I don’t recommend being gluten-free unless you have sensitivity.” (There are multiple reasons to avoid going gluten free, anyway.)

Don’t starve yourself.

“I always have snack-y foods with me, like nuts and individually wrapped prunes. I don’t like getting hungry. When you’re hungry, you’ll look for foods and it’s never salad; it’s always muffins! So I don’t allow myself to get hungry. That will satisfy you until you can get good foods,” she said.

Eat beans.

Beans might be frowned upon by trendy diet communities like the Paleo or Whole 30 — both of which entirely swear off legumes — but Musk eats them and swears by them.

“I take 12-bean soup mixes, soak the beans overnight, boil them up, add tomatoes and flavoring and freeze it. I’ll have a cup a day. It’s very nutritious. A report came out that people who lived the longest had a cup of beans a day,” she said.



Don’t eat your entire dinner when you eat out a restaurant.

“The other night when I went out to eat, there was lamb shank, which is my favourite food in the world. It’s a rich meat. I ate all the vegetables,” she said. “I packed that and most of the potatoes and ate it for three more meals with a lot of veggies. You don’t gain weight that way. I’ve learned to experience it.”

