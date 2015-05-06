Elon Musk's mum is the classy lady in Virgin America ads

Elon Musk may be famous for his inventions: PayPal, Tesla and SpaceX. But his mother, Maye Musk, has been making a name for herself as a working model.

An article about her son Kimbal Musk on Backchannel today revealed that mother Musk was part of Virgin America’s fall campaign, which featured her elegantly holding a glass of champagne.

Maye Musk’s modelling portfolio dates back to the 1960s when she was a finalist for Miss South Africa, according to her modelling website. Musk was also the cover model for the controversial New York magazine where she was the “pregnant old lady” in 2011.

Here’s the ad:

NOW WATCH: The Full Story Of Elon Musk Is Much More Awesome Than You Realise



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.