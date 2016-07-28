Copies of Elon Musk's latest book recommendation have already sold out on Amazon

Elon Musk is a voracious reader, with tastes ranging from J.R.R. Tolkien to famed biographer Walter Isaacson.

But Musk’s latest read is a bit more obscure, and his recommendation has sent it flying off shelves. When asked by Bloomberg’s Tom Randall what he was currently reading, Musk responded, “Actually, I’m reading a book called ‘Twelve Against the Gods,’ by Bolitho,” he said. “It’s really quite good.”

The book he’s referring to is “Twelve Against the Gods: The Story of Adventure” by William Bolitho, a South African journalist, which was published in 1929. The book chronicles 12 “adventurers” (as Bolitho describes them), from Casanova to Woodrow Wilson to Napoleon (both I and III).

“This book is intended to elucidate history somewhat, more to illustrate it, to honour without hypocrisy the deeds of men and women whose destiny was larger, if not deeper than our own,” the description reads. Sound familiar?

“Twelve Against the Gods” is currently out of print, but Randall snagged a copy a few days ago for $6.35. But that was before word got out that Musk liked it. The next day, Randall says the price had risen to $99.99, and now it’s completely sold out on Amazon.

You can read more about Musk’s favourite books here.

