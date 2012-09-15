California Is Going To Burn Money On A Bullet Train; Elon Musk Says He Has Something Much Better

Photo: Flickr/OnInnovation

Super-hero entrepreneur Elon Musk says he has a plan to transport people from San Francisco to Los Angeles in just 30 minutes, according to Ashlee Vance at Bloomberg BusinessWeek:Musk is cooking up plans for something he calls the Hyperloop. He won’t share specifics but says it’s some sort of tube capable of taking someone from downtown San Francisco to Los Angeles in 30 minutes. He calls it a “fifth mode of transportation”—the previous four being train, plane, automobile, and boat. “What you want is something that never crashes, that’s at least twice as fast as a plane, that’s solar powered and that leaves right when you arrive, so there is no waiting for a specific departure time,” Musk says. His friends claim he’s had a Hyperloop technological breakthrough over the summer. “I’d like to talk to the governor and president about it,” Musk continues. “Because the $60 billion bullet train they’re proposing in California would be the slowest bullet train in the world at the highest cost per mile. They’re going for records in all the wrong ways.” The cost of the SF-LA Hyperloop would be in the $6 billion range, he says.



Read the whole thing at Bloomberg BusinessWeek >

