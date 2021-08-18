Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes shared a TikTok video of their son X AE A-Xii and the family’s vacation in Italy

Grimes shared a glimpse of her son X AE A-Xii in a TikTok on Tuesday.

The video shows a montage of the singer’s trip to Italy with her boyfriend Elon Musk.

Last week, the family was photographed in Florence with the mayor of the city.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Grimes shared some rare footage of her son X AE A-Xii in a TikTok video on Tuesday.

The video provided an inside look at the singer’s trip to Italy with her boyfriend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and their 1-year-old son. The TikTok shows a glimpse of her son, as well as several clips from Grimes’ trips to museums and other scenic locations during her trip to Italy.

The video also showcases Grimes’ new song “Shinigami Eyes” as background music to the montage.

@grimes SHINIGAMI eyes is finally done and you all get the first listen !!!! Show me your content (might still b sum changes but video is almost done) #italy ♬ Shinigami Eyes – Grimes

Grimes and Musk have primarily kept their son out of the spotlight since his birth. Though Musk posted a picture of himself with his baby earlier this year and the family was seen at SpaceX’s launch site, Starbase, Texas.

The family was photographed on their vacation in Italy last week. The mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, took Musk and Grimes, as well as some of Musk’s teenage sons from his ex-wife Justine Wilson on a tour of the Uffizi Gallery.

Nardella posted a clip from the tour on Twitter. In the video, Musk is seen saying “Visit Florence” in Italian.

Following the post, there was a lot of speculation on social media as to why Musk had chosen to visit Italy. Several users noted that the gallery is just 30 minutes from the Leonardo Group’s headquarters – a company that produces technology for some of foremost space programs in the world, including the International Space Station and Roscosmos, a Russian Space Agency.

The Tesla CEO was in Berlin later in the week, where he attended meetings with German state group Brandenburg, according to a post from Germany’s economy minister Joerg Steinbach on Twitter.

The visit is part of Musk’s efforts to open a $6.9 billion Tesla factory near Berlin. On the same day he met with the German leaders, Musk said Tesla’s new factory in Germany will be open for a tour in October and will kick off production the same month, Reuters reported.

Though, Tesla is still waiting for a green light from Brandenburg’s environmental authorities to open the site. The Gigafactory was supposed to open on July 1 but environmental activists, permit delays, and lizards on the site put its opening date behind schedule.