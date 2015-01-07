REVEALED: Elon Musk's Favourite Video Games

Despite running SpaceX, Tesla, and talking at tech conferences around the world, Elon Musk still has time to play video games.

The serial entrepreneur revealed his favourite games during a question and answer session on Reddit Monday night.

Here they are:

Kerbal Space Program

Kerbal Space Program is all about designing, building, and flying space rockets. Musk thinks this game is “awesome.”

BioShock

Musk says he likes to play first-person shooter games with a story. Sure enough, BioShock has a fascinating plot. The game is about an undersea city filled with mutants. BioShock is also based on the political philosophy of Ayn Rand, hence the name of the game’s villain: Andrew Ryan.

Fallout

The Fallout series casts the player as a survivor in the post-apocalyptic wasteland of America. To succeed, you need to scavenge for food and ammunition, while working with other survivors to fend off mutants.

Mass Effect

Here’s another game about space rockets that Elon Musk likes. Mass Effect is about Commander Shepard, the leader of a gang of inter-galactic space heroes who travel the universe in their quest to save humanity.

Civilisation

Civilisation games are all about building your own empire, developing technology and armies and becoming the most successful nation in the world. Interestingly, one way to win the game is to build a spaceship and travel to another galaxy.

World of Warcraft

Finally, Elon Musk said that he also enjoys playing World of Warcraft. It’s a massive game where lots of people play together, exploring a fantasy land and killing monsters for better weapons and armour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.