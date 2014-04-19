Watch Elon Musk's Reusable Rocket Launch And Land Itself In This Amazing Video Shot By A Drone

Elon Musk’s private space company, SpaceX, has been experimenting with reusable rockets since last year.

Because the cost of fuel is much less compared to the cost of building a rocket from scratch every time, Musk and his team are trying to master reusable rockets so they can get closer to their goal of making commercial space travel more affordable.

The company just posted an amazing video on YouTube of its Falcon 9 Reusable rocket lifting off, rising 250 meters, hovering, and landing on the ground right next to the launch pad.

Even cooler, the video was shot by a drone.

Later today, SpaceX will make its second attempt to send its Dragon spacecraft, carrying 4,000 pounds of supplies, on a Falcon 9 rocket (like the one in the video) to the International Space Station on its third resupply mission.

That launch is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast live from the SpaceX website starting at 2:45 p.m.

In the meantime, check out this amazing video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.