Elon Musk wrote a cryptic tweet about his next big project - and people are freaking out

When Elon Musk tweets, the tech world pays attention.

And when he uses the words “top secret” and “masterplan” in the same sentence, the internet goes into meltdown.

Working on Top Secret Tesla Masterplan, Part 2. Hoping to publish later this week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2016

The folks at Market Watch suggest the latest tweet is a follow-up to a 2006 blog post titled “The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan (just between you and me).”

In it Musk outlines his vision for Tesla, including his plans for the Tesla Roadster, the Model S sedan and the upcoming Model 3 sedan.

The development follows the recent news that a driver was killed in May when his Tesla Model S, running the autopilot semi-self-driving technology, went under a semi-trailer on a Florida highway, leading to a fatal crash.

That was intensified as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, already investigating the Florida crash, is now also gathering information on a nonfatal autopilot-related crash in Pennsylvania.

Our transportation editor in the States suggests these events, among others have led the brand into an identity crisis.

“In order for Tesla to be Tesla, is has to keep pushing the tech envelope,” Debord writes.

Perhaps this “top secret Tesla masterplan, part 2” is the oomph it needs.

