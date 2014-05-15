Elon Musk Agrees To Help Fund Nikola Tesla Museum After Seeing This Oatmeal Comic

Iconic inventor Nikola Tesla may be getting his own museum in upstate New York thanks to Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Motors, and SpaceX, and Matthew Inman, the illustrator behind The Oatmeal, a wildly popular cartoon site.

Recently, Inman led a fundraising through Indiegogo to buy an old facility where Nikola did some of his experiments. The facility was going to be torn down, so Inman raised $US1.5 million to buy the property.

This was great news, but it wasn’t even half of the battle. He needs $US8 million to convert the property in a full-on museum for Tesla.

Yesterday, Inman published a long but extremely entertaining two-part comic about owning a Tesla Model S, which he dubbed a “magical space car.” Part one was all about owning the car:

Part two was all about asking Elon Musk to help him fund the Tesla museum. It looks like Elon Musk is willing to help out:

See, the company name — Tesla — comes from Nikola Tesla, a brilliant man who died penniless because he was smart but terrible at business. (Business Insider’s Nich Carlson talks about the importance of Tesla’s contributions to technology in this story on Larry Page.)

And Tesla, the car company, hasn’t paid a dime to use name of the man who invented the AC induction system that makes the car work, because the patents Nikola Tesla had on his name and technology expired a long time ago.

“You owe us nothing, and you’ve done nothing but good things in the name of Nikola Tesla,” Inman wrote. “But the fact remains: Tesla Motors, a company now worth billions, is using Nikola Tesla’s name, and they’re using his technology, and all we want in return is a little bit of help.”

It looks like they’re going to get it.

You should go read the cartoons because they are some of the best things we’ve seen on the internet this year.

