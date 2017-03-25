Elon Musk: Teslas are not named like iPhones and any confusion is because 'I was a dumb idiot'

Kif Leswing

Elon Musk wants you to know that Tesla electric cars are not named like Apple’s iPhones.

Apple names its phones to let customers know which model is newest — the iPhone 7 is newer than the iPhone 6S which is newer than the iPhone 6, for example.

The Model 3 is not the sequel to the Model 1 or the Model 2. The Model 3 is Tesla’s lower-cost sedan that should start being delivered to customers later this year.

Tesla’s other cars are named the Model S and Model X. 

Musk:

(However, Apple never released an “iPhone 2” or “iPhone 3.”) 

Why would Musk name one model after a number and other models after letters? Musk has a self-deprecating and funny reason:

Turns out, the Model 3 was supposed to be called the Model E, but Ford didn’t like that. That opened the door for Musk to make a funny, juvenile joke about Tesla’s entire naming convention:

 

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

NOW WATCH: This animation shows how terrifyingly powerful nuclear weapons have become

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.