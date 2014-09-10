Elon Musk Went On A Japanese Game Show But Doesn't Know What He Did

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is in Japan, making the media rounds and presumably pushing forward the electric carmaker’s Asian business.

But he’s also gone on a TV game show — testament to his bravery, as Japanese TV game shows are well know for being downright bizarre.

That’s what makes them so much fun.

Here’s what he tweeted from @elonmusk about the experience:

We haven’t figured out what happened yet, either. If anyone can find out, please let us know and we’ll pass the info on to Musk!

Twitter has been having a lot of fun with Musk’s bafflement. Did he sell SpaceX for a few pieces of sushi? Is the laugh on him because Tesla is now owned by Toyota?

It’s an evolving story…

