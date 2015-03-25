Elon Musk weighs the pros and cons of flying cars

Matt Weinberger
Elon Musk Simpsons20th Century Fox

Elon Musk, being the founder of both electric car maker Tesla Motors and private spaceflight company SpaceX, seems like he should be the world’s biggest fan of the concept of flying cars — which is why it was surprising when he came out against them last October.

In a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon, Musk explained that he’s never been against the concept necessarily — it’s just that flying cars come with their own pluses and minuses.

So there you have it: Flying cars might be good, but also might be bad. Maybe he’d feel differently if they were self-driving.

