Elon Musk weighs the pros and cons of flying cars

Elon Musk, being the founder of both electric car maker Tesla Motors and private spaceflight company SpaceX, seems like he should be the world’s biggest fan of the concept of flying cars — which is why it was surprising when he came out against them last October.

In a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon, Musk explained that he’s never been against the concept necessarily — it’s just that flying cars come with their own pluses and minuses.

Contrary to press reports, I’m not against flying cars. Just said it was important to consider both pros and cons.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2015

Flying car pros: travel in 3D fast. Cons: risk of car falling on head much greater, noisy, grounded in bad weather

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2015

Reasons I like tunnels: you still travel in 3D fast, but immune to weather, quiet and no risk cars fall on your head

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2015

So there you have it: Flying cars might be good, but also might be bad. Maybe he’d feel differently if they were self-driving.

