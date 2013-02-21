Elon Musk Wants To 'Bury The Hatchet' With The New York Times

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is ready to stop arguing with the New York Times over the newspaper’s controversial review of the electric Model S, he tweeted this afternoon:

The tweet was addressed to James G. Cobb, the Automobiles Editor at the NYT. In a four-part response, Cobb was cordial, but indicated he is still annoyed by Musk’s aggressive criticism of the John Broder’s review. Musk called the article “fake” soon after it was published.

Here’s Cobb’s guarded reply:

In a blog post published Monday, New York Times Public Editor Margaret Sullivan said the Times’ February 8 review of the Tesla Model S was flawed by “not especially” good judgement and imprecise note-taking.

That may have prompted Musk’s peace offering:

Whatever his motivation, Musk is smart to stop fueling the controversy, which started with a genuine shortcoming of electric vehicles: limited range. The longer Musk questions how Broder’s review car ran out of power, the more he reminds the media and the public that it did, in fact, run out of power.

Tesla wants people to think about the game-changing, planet-saving nature of the Model S, not the likelihood of the car rolling to a stop in the middle of a winter roadtrip.

