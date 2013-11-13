Elon Musk: I'll Build A Hyperloop Prototype If No One Else Does [VIDEO]

Click for sound.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> When Elon Musk announced his concept for the Hyperloop transportation system a few months ago, many critics scoffed at the idea. Musk knows it's no small task to build the Hyperloop. In fact, he doesn't have much time on his hands these days, so he's hoping someone else takes on the project. But if no one does, Musk says he'd at least build a Hyperloop prototype. Speaking at Business Insider's IGNITION conference today, Musk gave some more details about where he sees the Hyperloop in the future. "If no one else builds the prototype, I probably will," Musk said. "Maybe in a few years if there isn't one, I'd build it. I think it'd be a super fun ride. It'd be like Space Mountain but when you get out you're somewhere else." Musk also dismissed critics who say the Hyperloop won't work. Specifically, he addressed complaints that the Hyperloop would be a bumpy ride. Not so. "This would be like an aeroplane without turbulence," Musk said.

