Elon Musk wants constraints on Autopilot due to 'fairly crazy videos'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during an earnings conference call Tuesday that the company will roll out constraints on its Autopilot feature after seeing “crazy videos” posted by customers using the function.

When asked to share details related to the safety of Tesla’s Autopilot system, which rolled out in October, Musk noted that early data has been positive.

“So we’re aware of many accidents that were prevented from autopilot and we’re not aware of any that were caused by Autopilot,” he said. “But this is still early, but it’s a good indication.”

He added that some customers have posted videos to this fact, but that this is something Tesla is actively discouraging.

“There’s been some fairly crazy videos on YouTube…this is not good,” he said. “And we will be putting some additional constraints on when Autopilot can be activated to minimise the possibility of people doing crazy things with it.”

