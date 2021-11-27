Here’s a look back at a month of tweets from the world’s richest man and their impact on markets

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Elon Musk has accomplished many things, from co-founding Tesla to starting SpaceX.

But there is also one feat the world’s wealthiest person has mastered: tweeting.

Here’s a look back at a month of his tweets that either made headlines or moved markets.

Whether it’s promoting a meme cryptocurrency that started as a joke or trolling US politicians on tax policy, nearly every tweet the 50-year-old sends out to his 65 million followers — and to the broader universe — simply goes viral.

November 23 – His spat with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao after the crypto exchange suffered a dogecoin glitch. Musk called it “shady.” CZ retaliated by pointing to an article on Tesla’s recall of nearly 12,000 US vehicles because of a software glitch. The Binance founder later admitted to overreacting with his comment.

November 14 – His squabble with Sen. Bernie Sanders, 80, who demanded that extremely wealthy Americans must “pay their fair share.” Musk quipped: “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive.” The billionaire added: “Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word.” Tesla shares sank 5% the next day, Monday.

November 11 – His remark on Rivian, a day after its blockbuster initial public offering. Musk said that Rivian, a Tesla rival, must achieve high production and breakeven cash flow, which would be the startup’s “true test.” The Big Short investor Michael Burry, in a now-deleted tweet, told Musk the “true test is achieving that without massive government and electricity subsidies on the backs of taxpayers who don’t own your cars.”

November 6 – His sex joke directed at Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, who criticized Musk’s Twitter poll about taxes. The senator, who is also chair of the Senate Finance committee, denounced the billionaire for using an online survey to determine whether he should pay taxes due to his unrealized Tesla gains.

November 6 – His infamous Twitter poll on whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock amid contentious discussions on possible tax liability and avoidance. Two days after, Burry suggested Musk was masking his real intention of selling shares. Tesla stock tumbled 13% during the week.

October 31 – His challenge to the UN’s World Food Programme, which called on him to donate to end famine. The Tesla CEO said he would donate “exactly $US6 ($AU8) billion” if the agency can prove, with open source accounting, how that sum can solve the crisis. “I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” Musk said.

Runners-up

His supposed one-star review of JPMorgan on Yelp if it didn’t drop a lawsuit against Tesla.

His Twitter name change from his name to “Lorde Edge,” which some saw as a nod to dogecoin.