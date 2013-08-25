Next Week, Elon Musk Will Unveil Another Technology That Sounds Totally Insane And Is Straight Out Of A Movie

Joe Weisenthal
Getty/ Dario Cantatore

Elon Musk is going to do it again.

In a series of tweets last night, the man behind Tesla, SpaceX, and the would-be Hyperloop promised to unveil another insane video next week that’s literally something right ouf of science fiction.

Screen Shot 2013 08 24 at 11.24.16 AMElon Musk
Screen Shot 2013 08 24 at 11.24.57 AMElon Musk
Screen Shot 2013 08 24 at 11.25.27 AMElon Musk

According to Elon, this idea literally came out of a movie.

Screen Shot 2013 08 24 at 11.26.08 AMElon Musk

This wouldn’t be the first time Elon has created a video of something that looks like it can’t possibly be real. His private rocket company SpaceX has posted videos that show a rocket shooting up, moving sideways, and then perfectly hovering back to their launchpad. Incredible stuff.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.