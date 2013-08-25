Next Week, Elon Musk Will Unveil Another Technology That Sounds Totally Insane And Is Straight Out Of A Movie

Getty/ Dario Cantatore

Elon Musk is going to do it again.

In a series of tweets last night, the man behind Tesla, SpaceX, and the would-be Hyperloop promised to unveil another insane video next week that’s literally something right ouf of science fiction.

According to Elon, this idea literally came out of a movie.

This wouldn’t be the first time Elon has created a video of something that looks like it can’t possibly be real. His private rocket company SpaceX has posted videos that show a rocket shooting up, moving sideways, and then perfectly hovering back to their launchpad. Incredible stuff.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.