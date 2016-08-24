Tesla will announce a new product today

Tesla Tesla Autopilot

Tesla is gearing up to announce a new product Tuesday afternoon.

CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the product announcement will come at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET. We don’t know for certain, but it could be an announcement relating to when Tesla will roll out Autopilot 2.0 and the new features that will come with the upgrade.

Tesla product announcement at noon California time today

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2016

All Tesla vehicles built since 2014 come with Autopilot that offers safety features like automatic braking, lane switching, and blind spot warnings. But a software upgrade released in January added new features to Autopilot, like the ability to self-park in the perpendicular position.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.