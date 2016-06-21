William Shatner just tweeted to Elon Musk and got an awesome response

Space and transportation entrepreneur extraordinaire Elon Musk has a well-established love for sci-fi, especially Star Trek. He’s also a tweet-a-holic.

So when fellow tweet-a-holic and Star Trek star William Shatner wanted Musk to be part of his Star Trek 50th Anniversary special, Shatner tweeted the invite.

When Shatner didn’t hear back right away, he tweeted …

And Musk replied:

@WilliamShatner Of course. Our love will never die.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 20, 2016

The exchange was so cute that soap opera actor Billy Flynn from “Days of Our Lives” chimed in. Shatner famously got hooked on Days during the holiday season while hanging out in his cabin and he started tweeteing about the show, and about how Flynn gets “no respect.”

@WilliamShatner @elonmusk this is very cute…Bill, should I be jealous?

— Billy Flynn (@billymflynn) June 20, 2016

@WilliamShatner @elonmusk Good! Cause I’d hate to have to cancel my 2018 tesla pre order in a fit of unnecessary jealous rage ; )

— Billy Flynn (@billymflynn) June 20, 2016

As for Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX has openly talked about his love for Star Trek, if not for the show’s star.

Back in 2014, at the MIT AeroAstro Centennial Symposium he said:

“I love technology. So I, yeah what I mean, particularly when I was a kid I’d just consume like all science-fiction and fantasy, you know, movies, books, anything at all, even if it was really shlucky. So – in terms of sort of key influences, I mean I certainly like Star Trek, because that actually shows like more of a utopian future, like it’s not like, things aren’t horrible in the future. It’s like there’s so many bloody post-apocalyptic futures, like ok can we have one that’s nice? Just a few. So I like that about Star Trek.”

Here is Musk talking about how sci-fi influenced him.

