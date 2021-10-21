Elon Musk posts a raunchy tweet about bitcoin hitting $69,000 – and the crypto community loves it

Elon Musk picture alliance / Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a raunchy picture of a couple in bed eyeing bitcoin at $US69,000 ($AU91,804).

Crypto fans responded in droves to celebrate after bitcoin reached an all-time high near $US67,000 ($AU89,143) on Wednesday.

Elon Musk’s Tesla holds 42,902 bitcoins, worth around $US2.8 ($AU4) billion.

Tesla CEO and cryptocurrency champion Elon Musk on Thursday posted a raunchy tweet about bitcoin’s record high of $US69,000 ($AU91,804) the day before, prompting responses from thousands of users.

The cartoon featured a man and a woman in bed watching bitcoin stand at $US69,000 ($AU91,804) on their TV, followed by a comparatively lackluster ether at $US4,200 ($AU5,588).

His tweet might have been inspired by the fact that bitcoin rallied to a record of nearly $US67,000 ($AU89,143) on Wednesday, following the successful launch of the ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the first futures fund.

Elon Musk tweet Elon Musk Twitter

Following the launch of the ETF, many market experts believe bitcoin could climb to $US80,000 ($AU106,440) in the near term and even up to $US168,000 ($AU223,523) over the longer term.The billionaire’s tweets have in the past caused coins such as bitcoin, dogecoin and even shiba inu to rise in price, although his post on Wednesday didn’t elicit much reaction in the market.

Tesla holds 42,902 bitcoins now worth almost $US2.8 ($AU4) billion, according to Bitcoin Treasuries. However, the company reported it had a $US51 ($AU68) million impairment on those holding in the third quarter.