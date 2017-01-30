Elon Musk says Trump's immigration order is 'not the best way to address the country's challenges'

Elon Musk came out against President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration order on Saturday night, joining a host of other tech CEOs publicly criticising the order over the weekend.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who also sits on Trump’s economic advisory team, sent out a diplomatically worded statement saying that Trump’s immigration order “is not the best way to address the country’s challenges,” highlighting that it was affecting those who have done nothing wrong and “don’t deserve to be rejected.”

Trump’s immigration order, which federal judges blocked in emergency rulings late Saturday night, blocked citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for at least 90 days, including people who already have visas and legal permits to live in the US. The emergency stay now allows those who landed in the US and hold a valid visa to remain.

Musk joins tech CEOs like Apple’s Tim Cook, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, and Google’s Sundar Pichai in voicing concern over Trump’s immigration order, but Musk’s statements are especially notable because of his ties to Trump’s administration.

In addition to serving on Trump’s economic advisory team, Musk recently was named to Trump’s “Manufacturing Jobs Initiative,” a forum or notable businesses executives that will “be called upon to meet with the president frequently to share their specific experience and knowledge” with the president. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, another member of the economic advisory team, was also named to the manufacturing forum.

Both Musk and Kalanick appear to be employing a diplomatic strategy with Trump, avoiding harshly-worded statements as they strive to balance the economic interests of their companies with the growing unrest among employees over the CEOs’ ties to Trump.

Some protestors of Trump’s immigration order have criticised this approach, likely hoping for a stronger public position from the CEOs. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, for example, called Trump’s recent actions “so un-American it pains us all.”

The blanket entry ban on citizens from certain primarily Muslim countries is not the best way to address the country’s challenges

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2017

Many people negatively affected by this policy are strong supporters of the US. They have done right,not wrong & don’t deserve to be rejected.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.