Shares of electric car maker Tesla are up 2% today, and hitting a new 52-week high.



So naturally CEO Elon Musk is trolling the haters on Twitter.

Seems to be some stormy weather over in Shortville these days — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.